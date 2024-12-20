The Indian Awaaz

Death Toll Rises to 40 in Greece Boat Tragedy Involving Pakistani Migrants

Dec 19, 2024

The death toll from the boat capsize tragedy off the coast of Greece reached 40 after rescue efforts by Greek authorities to find survivors ended. The Pakistani citizens were being illegally transferred to Europe via Libya by a human trafficking racket. The incident took place on Saturday.

As per the details, the majority of the dead belonged to the Punjab province and were minors. Initial investigations have revealed that the Pakistanis were issued a visa for Libya from where they were transported on boats towards Greece.

The incident has prompted the Pakistan government to form a special task force under the Federal Investigation Agency and take stern action against human traffickers in the country.

