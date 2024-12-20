Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Meets EC President in Brussels to Discuss EU Accession & Support for Ukraine

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels today. Both leaders discussed Ukraine’s EU accession process, the priorities of the newly formed European Commission, and the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels yesterday to hold talks with European partners amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Zelenskyy also welcomed the European Union’s new 18.1 billion euro macro-financial assistance package, with the first tranche expected in January 2025.

Earlier in the day, upon arrival in Brussels, the Ukrainian President held a meeting with NATO Chief Mark Rutte to focus on strengthening air defence in Ukraine.