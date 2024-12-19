The Indian Awaaz

Russia detains Uzbek National Suspected of Planting Bomb that Killed Lt General Igor Kirillov

Dec 19, 2024

WEB DESK

Russia has detained an Uzbek national suspected of planting the bomb that killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov reported the country’s investigative committee.

The unnamed 29-year-old man was recruited by Ukrainian SBU security service. The agency claimed the suspect has admitted that he was recruited by Ukrainian special services.

He was allegedly also promised one lakh US dollars and a residency in the European Union under the contract to kill General Kirillov. The suspect was apprehended in the village of Chernoye, located in Moscow’s Balashikha district. Further Investigations are underway to identify other individuals involved in the bomb attack.

