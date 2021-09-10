BRICS nations pledge to promote more inclusive, equitable & representative multipolar international system

AMN/ WEB DESK

BRICS nations have reiterated their commitment to enhancing intra-BRICS cooperation under the three pillars – political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. In New Delhi Declaration adopted after the 13th BRICS Summit, the member countries recalled their shared values of peace, rule of law, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms and democracy for all. They pledged to promote a more inclusive, equitable and representative multipolar international system with the United Nations at its centre.

They also welcomed their decision to adopt the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan for the implementation of the BRICS Counter Terrorism Strategy. They expressed concern at the continuing conflicts and violence in different parts of the world. BRICS nations also endorsed the position taken by their Foreign Ministers at their last meeting on the situation in Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, the Palestinian-Israeli issue, the Syrian Arab Republic, Yemen, Afghanistan, Korean Peninsula, the Iran nuclear issue and Myanmar.

The BRICS countries said, they are following the latest developments in Afghanistan with concern. BRICS countries have called for refraining from violence and settling the situation by peaceful means. They stressed the need to contribute to fostering an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue to ensure stability, civil peace, law and order in the country. They strongly condemned the terrorist attacks near the Hamid Karzai Kabul International Airport that resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries. They underscored the priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organisations to use Afghan territory as terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries, as well as drug trade within Afghanistan. They emphasised the need to address the humanitarian situation and to uphold human rights, including those of women, children and minorities.

BRICS Nations also emphasised that the international community has a collective responsibility to work together against the COVID-19 pandemic. They acknowledged that in an interconnected and globalized world, no one is safe until everyone is safe. They regretted the glaring inequity in access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics, especially for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable populations. They recognized the importance of safe, efficacious, accessible and affordable vaccines.

BRICS nations pledged their resolve towards strengthening and reforming the multilateral system to make global governance more responsive and agile, effective, transparent, democratic, representative and accountable to Member States.