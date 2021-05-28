‘No intention to violate right of privacy’: Govt on WhatsApp’s lawsuit
Schools, colleges may open on June 13 in Bangladesh: Education Minister
President, VP, PM greet people on Buddha Jayanti
Over a million people die in China due to smoking-related diseases every year: NHC-WHO report
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 May 2021 07:15:38      انڈین آواز

Boxing: Mary Kom, Sakshi in Finals, Simranjit, Monika ,Jasmine lose in semis

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Veteran Mary Kom and seasoned campaigner Sakshi chalked out hard fought wins over their rivals to move into the finals of their respective categories at the ASBC Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai .

In 51 kg semi final bout ,the six-time world champion took time to find her rhythm .However the Indian found her touch in the next round as she landed timely and powerful punches and that put pressure on her Mongolian opponent.

After that Mary Kom kept her cool and used all her experience to take charge of the game and emerged a 4-1 winner.

Having won six medals already in the Asian Championships, including five gold, Mary Kom will face Kazakhstan’s two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay who entered the final beating Sri Lanka Nadeeka Pushpakumari with the referee stopping contest (RSC) after the first round.

Later two-time youth world champion Sakshi gave a power-packed performance and upstaged the 2016 world champion Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan 3-2 in the 54kg last-4 clash and set up a gold medal match with Uzbek boxer Sitora Shogdarova.

However Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Monika (48kg) and Jasmine (57kg) secured bronze after suffering identical 5-0 defeats against Kazakh boxers Rimma Volossenko, Alua Balkibekova and Vladislava Kukhta respectively in their semi-final bouts.

In the men’s quarter-finals Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Narender (+91kg) lost to their Kazakh opponents.

Ashish went down fighting 3-2 against Asian Games Silver medallist Abilkhan Amankul while Narender lost his bout 0-5 to two-time world championships silver medallist Kamshibek Kunkabayev.

Having secured medal in each category in women section, later tonight, Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Saweety (81kg) and Anupama (+81kg) will play their respective semi-finals.

Five men boxers, including defending champion Amit Panghal (52kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Varinder Singh (60kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) will also be in action in the last-4 stage .

Shiva Thapa, who has secured a record fifth successive medal at the Asian Championships, will take on top-seeded Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan.

Panghal will take on Kazakh Saken Bibossinov, whom he beat in the 2019 World Championships semi-finals while Vikas will fight defending champion Bobo Usmon Baturov of Uzbekistan.

The International Boxing Association, AIBA has allocated USD 4,00,000 prize money for the s event which is jointly hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and UAE Boxing Federation.

The gold medallists of men’s and women’s categories will receive USD 10,000 while both the silver and bronze medal winners will take home USD 5,000 and 2,500 respectively.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing: Mary Kom, Sakshi in Finals, Simranjit, Monika ,Jasmine lose in semis

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Veteran Mary Kom and seasoned campaigner Sakshi chalked out hard fought wins ...

Boxing : India’s assured of 15 medals,Amit, Vikas and Varinder in semis

By Harpal Singh Bedi Defending champion Amit Panghal survived a scare before overpowering Kharkhuu Enkhmand ...

IOA affirms its commitment to ensure safety of Indian Contingent at Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Indian Olympic Association on Thursday extended its full support to the I ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz