Boxing : Deepak stuns Olympic champion to enter final at Strandja Memorial Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Deepak Kumar produced yet another  scintillating performance  as he  stunned reigning Olympic champion Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov in the  52kg semi-final bout the 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria here Today 

Showing great composure in the ring, the Asian Championship silver medallist Deepak secured a place in the final with  a thumping 4-1 win against more fancied Zoirov, who had earlier won 2019 World Championship title beating star  ace Indian boxer Amit Panghal.

Earlier late last evening Deepak Kumar  chalked out a  dominating 5-0 win against local boy Darislav Vasilevrun  to move into the semifinals  of the 52 kg category 

Deepak was  in complete control  of the proceedings  throughout the match. He k was swift in his movement inside the ring and his speedy footwork did not allow his Bulgarian opponent any chance to score. 
Manjeet Singh  lost his +91kg quarter-final bout against Armenia’s  Gurgen Hovhannisyan. 

Meanwhile,  women boxers Jyoti Gulia (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) suffered 5-0 defeats in their quarter- final bouts. 
Gulia lost to Romanian boxer Lacramioara Perijoc, Kachari also went down against the world championship bronze medallist Naomi Graham of USA. 

