Boxing : Deepak stuns Olympic champion to enter final at Strandja Memorial Tournament



Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Deepak Kumar produced yet another scintillating performance as he stunned reigning Olympic champion Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov in the 52kg semi-final bout the 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria here Today

Showing great composure in the ring, the Asian Championship silver medallist Deepak secured a place in the final with a thumping 4-1 win against more fancied Zoirov, who had earlier won 2019 World Championship title beating star ace Indian boxer Amit Panghal.

Earlier late last evening Deepak Kumar chalked out a dominating 5-0 win against local boy Darislav Vasilevrun to move into the semifinals of the 52 kg category

Deepak was in complete control of the proceedings throughout the match. He k was swift in his movement inside the ring and his speedy footwork did not allow his Bulgarian opponent any chance to score.

Manjeet Singh lost his +91kg quarter-final bout against Armenia’s Gurgen Hovhannisyan.

Meanwhile, women boxers Jyoti Gulia (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) suffered 5-0 defeats in their quarter- final bouts.

Gulia lost to Romanian boxer Lacramioara Perijoc, Kachari also went down against the world championship bronze medallist Naomi Graham of USA.