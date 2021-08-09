Both houses of Parliament adjourned as Disruptions continue over Pegasus, Price Hike

BY ANDALIB AKHTER

The continued hangama over the issue of Pegasus snooping, Price hike and farm laws again hampered the proceedings in both the houses of Parliament today.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day while the Rajya Sabha till 3.30 PM. When the Lok Sabha re-assembled in the post-lunch session after fourth adjournment at 2 P.M., members from the Opposition parties again trooped to the well.

After repeated appeals to the members to go back to their seats, the Presiding Officer adjourned the house for the day. Earlier, Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were passed amid din with voice vote.

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine ( Amendment) Bill, 2021 were also introduced amidst Opposition by Congress and TMC members.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 was also introduced. When the house met for the day at 11 A.M., Opposition members tried to raise Pegasus snooping and other issues. Members from Congress, TMC, DMK, Left and others trooped to the well. Amid uproar, the Presiding Officer tried to run the Question Hour, but in vain.

However ion the opening hour, the house paid homage to freedom fighters on the Anniversary of the Quit India Movement. It also lauded the Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra for winning Gold Medal in the javelin throw and Wrestler Bajrang Punia for winning Bronze Medal in Tokyo Olympics.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the house reassembled after the second adjournment at 2 P.M., Derek O’ Brien of TMC raised the issue of passage of bills in a hurry and without proper scrutiny.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, while referring to the rules, objected to the behavior of Opposition members saying they should not disturb the other members during their address. He said, the Chairman has already given ruling on notices given under rule 267 with regard to adjournment motions.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objected to the Supplementary List of Business moved by the government saying that the government brings whatever it wants, but it is not willing to discuss the Pegasus Snooping, farmers’ issue and price rise.

Responding to it, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, the bills brought in through the Supplementary List of Business have been circulated well in advance to the members and Mr. Kharge’s objection is of no meaning.

Later, the house passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 amid din after a brief discussion. After that, the house was adjourned for a brief period till 3.30 P.M.

Earlier, the members from Congress, TMC and others created ruckus. When the house met for the day, Chairman M. Venakaiah Naidu said, the discussion on farmers’ issue, price rise and other issues has been admitted and the house should decide when to take it up.

After this, TMC members supported by the Opposition parties including Congress tried to raise the Pegasus snooping issue.

Today, on the occasion of 79th Anniversary of the Quit India Movement, the Rajya Sabha paid homage to those who laid down their lives during India’s Independence struggle.

The Upper House also lauded the Indian contingent for bringing laurels to the country in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Chairman said, the Tokyo Olympics turned out to be best for India, not only in terms of highest ever number of medals won, but also in terms of grit demonstrated.

Mr Naidu added that this Olympics heralded resurgence, renaissance and national awakening in sports in the country by restoring the depleting confidence and self-esteem.

The Chairman said, Neeraj Chopra made the nation proud with his Golden Javelin throw and won Gold medal. He also lauded other athletes and Indian men and women hockey teams.