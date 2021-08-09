India’s Olympic History scripted! Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Athletics
Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetches Bronze Medal for India
India condemns removal of Nishan Sahib from Gurdwara Thala Sahib in Afghanistan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Aug 2021 01:06:54      انڈین آواز

Both houses of Parliament adjourned as Disruptions continue over Pegasus, Price Hike

Leave a comment
Published On: By

BY ANDALIB AKHTER

The continued hangama over the issue of Pegasus snooping, Price hike and farm laws again hampered the proceedings in both the houses of Parliament today.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day while the Rajya Sabha till 3.30 PM. When the Lok Sabha re-assembled in the post-lunch session after fourth adjournment at 2 P.M., members from the Opposition parties again trooped to the well.

After repeated appeals to the members to go back to their seats, the Presiding Officer adjourned the house for the day. Earlier, Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were passed amid din with voice vote.

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine ( Amendment) Bill, 2021 were also introduced amidst Opposition by Congress and TMC members.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 was also introduced. When the house met for the day at 11 A.M., Opposition members tried to raise Pegasus snooping and other issues. Members from Congress, TMC, DMK, Left and others trooped to the well. Amid uproar, the Presiding Officer tried to run the Question Hour, but in vain.

However ion the opening hour, the house paid homage to freedom fighters on the Anniversary of the Quit India Movement. It also lauded the Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra for winning Gold Medal in the javelin throw and Wrestler Bajrang Punia for winning Bronze Medal in Tokyo Olympics.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the house reassembled after the second adjournment at 2 P.M., Derek O’ Brien of TMC raised the issue of passage of bills in a hurry and without proper scrutiny.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, while referring to the rules, objected to the behavior of Opposition members saying they should not disturb the other members during their address. He said, the Chairman has already given ruling on notices given under rule 267 with regard to adjournment motions.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objected to the Supplementary List of Business moved by the government saying that the government brings whatever it wants, but it is not willing to discuss the Pegasus Snooping, farmers’ issue and price rise.

Responding to it, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, the bills brought in through the Supplementary List of Business have been circulated well in advance to the members and Mr. Kharge’s objection is of no meaning.

Later, the house passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 amid din after a brief discussion. After that, the house was adjourned for a brief period till 3.30 P.M.

Earlier, the members from Congress, TMC and others created ruckus. When the house met for the day, Chairman M. Venakaiah Naidu said, the discussion on farmers’ issue, price rise and other issues has been admitted and the house should decide when to take it up.

After this, TMC members supported by the Opposition parties including Congress tried to raise the Pegasus snooping issue.

Today, on the occasion of 79th Anniversary of the Quit India Movement, the Rajya Sabha paid homage to those who laid down their lives during India’s Independence struggle.

The Upper House also lauded the Indian contingent for bringing laurels to the country in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Chairman said, the Tokyo Olympics turned out to be best for India, not only in terms of highest ever number of medals won, but also in terms of grit demonstrated.

Mr Naidu added that this Olympics heralded resurgence, renaissance and national awakening in sports in the country by restoring the depleting confidence and self-esteem.

The Chairman said, Neeraj Chopra made the nation proud with his Golden Javelin throw and won Gold medal. He also lauded other athletes and Indian men and women hockey teams.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian Olympians get Rousing Welcome at Home

A Akhter / Sport Desk Indian Olympians and Medalists today got rousing welcome on returning home from Tokyo ...

PM Modi congratulates Indian Olympians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the T ...

Pinky Karmakar, Olympics torchbearer works as labour in Assam

WEB DESK While India is celebrating its victory at Tokyo Olympics, it's important to look back at the harsh ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz