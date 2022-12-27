Bombay HC refuses CBI’s request to extend bail to Anil Deshmukh in alleged corruption case

AMN

The Bombay High Court has refused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) request to extend a stay on Order granting bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case. If the CBI fails to avail further relief from the Supreme Court, Deshmukh will be released as the bail order will become effective from Wednesday, the 28th of December. The CBI had approached the vacation bench of Justice S G Chapalgaonkar, seeking another extension to make effective the bail order to Deshmukh.