BJP's fear in UP

By Nitin Mahajan

With crucial Assembly polls just months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party is fearful that it could be adversely affected in the Western Uttar Pradesh area due to party’s central leadership’s unwillingness to give into farmers demands on agriculture laws.

Party sources stated that an internal survey conducted by the BJP has revealed that it could be adversely hit in the Jaat dominated seats of the region. Though the jaat community has been backing the BJP in all recent polls the issue of farm laws is seemingly creating a divide in the community.

It is learnt that the BJP’s state leadership has also made its central leaders aware about the prevailing situation. However, sources stated that a draw down on the issue is unlikely by the Narendra Modi government.

Despite the fears expressed by the state leaders the central BJP has asked its UP unit to focus on taking the welfare measures implemented by the Narendra Modi government. They have also been asked to bring to light the increase in MSP being done by the Central government.

It is understood that apart from the jaat community, others castes like Yadavs, Brahmins and SCs too are not happy with the functioning of the state BJP government.

Uttar Pradesh assembly is scheduled to go for polls in early 2022.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second term in the state and had recently issued a report card of his achievements before the people.

