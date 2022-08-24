BJP suspends its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for his remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Just a few hours after the registration of a case for alleged offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad, the Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested BJP MLA Raja Singh.

AMN / WEB DESK

BJP has suspended party’s Telangana MLA T Raja Singh over his controversial remarks. Saying that the views expressed by him are contrary to the party’s position on various matters and are in clear violation of BJP’s constitution, the party’s Central Disciplinary Committee has asked him to reply within ten days as to why should he not be expelled from the party.

Earlier he was booked for his alleged derogatory comments against a particular religion.

Just a few hours after the registration of a case for alleged offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad, the Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested BJP MLA Raja Singh. After the release of the offensive video, protests broke out in Hyderabad against Raja Singh forcing to be arrested.