BJP reacts sharply to Congress image targeting PM Modi

Apr 29, 2025
Apr 29, 2025

BJP sharply reacts to Congress image targeting PM Modi

BJP has sharply reacted to an image shared by Congress on its social media handle targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Briefing the media in New Delhi today, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Congress is trying to weaken the country through such a post in this crucial time after the Pahalgam terror attack. Mr. Bhatia alleged that Congress is giving a message to Pakistan that it is with Islamabad. He also cited comments of some Congress leaders on the Pahalgam terror attack to hit out at the main opposition party.

The BJP Spokesperson asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly stated that the master of the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack will be given a fitting reply.    Earlier in the day, Congress had shared an image on its social media handle attacking the Prime Minister.

