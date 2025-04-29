Indian community holds vigils in U.S., global protests over Pahalgam terror attack

In the United States, members of the Indian community across various parts held prayer meets and vigils to express solidarity with the victims of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack. In Edison, New Jersey, more than 300 members representing around 20 organisations of the Indian-American community gathered to condemn the horrific terrorist attack. Edison Mayor Sam Joshi and New Jersey Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak also attended the tribute event to pay homage to the victims.

A separate tribute ceremony was held in Connecticut, where sixteen Indian associations united to honour the victims in a heartfelt show of solidarity and compassion. Participants sang the national anthem and conveyed a powerful message of peace, resilience, and collective strength. They held placards with slogans in support of India and waved Indian flags, demanding justice for the victims.

In Columbus, Ohio, community members waving Indian and American flags came together in a moving display of unity and grief, showing resilience against the horrific terror attack. Meanwhile, Indian community members around the world staged massive protests against the terror attack, demanding justice for the victims. Demonstrations were organised in Canada, Denmark, England, France, Finland, Germany, Spain.