Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Indian community holds vigils in U.S., global protests over Pahalgam terror attack

Apr 29, 2025

In the United States, members of the Indian community across various parts held prayer meets and vigils to express solidarity with the victims of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack. In Edison, New Jersey, more than 300 members representing around 20 organisations of the Indian-American community gathered to condemn the horrific terrorist attack. Edison Mayor Sam Joshi and New Jersey Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak also attended the tribute event to pay homage to the victims.

A separate tribute ceremony was held in Connecticut, where sixteen Indian associations united to honour the victims in a heartfelt show of solidarity and compassion. Participants sang the national anthem and conveyed a powerful message of peace, resilience, and collective strength. They held placards with slogans in support of India and waved Indian flags, demanding justice for the victims.

In Columbus, Ohio, community members waving Indian and American flags came together in a moving display of unity and grief, showing resilience against the horrific terror attack. Meanwhile, Indian community members around the world staged massive protests against the terror attack, demanding justice for the victims. Demonstrations were organised in Canada, Denmark, England, France, Finland, Germany, Spain.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

BJP reacts sharply to Congress image targeting PM Modi

Apr 29, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

At YUGM PM Modi highlights Govt’s efforts to modernize education system

Apr 29, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

BJP condemns Congress leaders over their remarks on Pahalgam terror attack

Apr 28, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

BJP reacts sharply to Congress image targeting PM Modi

29 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Indian community holds vigils in U.S., global protests over Pahalgam terror attack

29 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal Visits Netherlands to Strengthen Economic Partnership

29 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

At YUGM PM Modi highlights Govt’s efforts to modernize education system

29 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!