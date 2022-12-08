FreeCurrencyRates.com

08 Dec 2022

BJP retains Power in Gujarat with Thumping majority

Oath-taking ceremony on December 12

Staff Reporter

In Gujarat the ruling BJP likely to win over 155 seat as results trend showing. As per the latest report, BJP won 102 assembly seats and led in 54 seats in the 182 members’ assembly. The Congress won 8 seats and led in 9 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 5

In 2017, Congress won 77 seats.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP government will be held on Monday, the state party President C R Patil announced this at party headquarters in Gandhinagar today as the BJP is all set to retain power for the record 7th time.

All prominent faces of the ruling BJP including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his several ministers including Harsh Sanghavi. Jitubhai Vaghani, Raghav Ji Patel, and Rushikesh Patel are leading or already won their respective seats. From Congress, Arjun Morvadhia and Imran Khedawala won their seats. AAP candidates are leading in Gariadhar, Dediapada and Jamjodhpur seats. However, AAP’s Chief Minister Candidate Isudan Gadhvi is trailing from Khambhalia.

Celebrations have already begun at the BJP’s state headquarters ‘Kamalam’ in Gandhinagar. Talking to newspersons in party headquarter, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state Party President C R Patil thanked the voters of the state for keeping faith in the BJP.

In 2017, BJP won 99 seats while Congress got 77 seats in the 182 members’ assembly. The party has been in power since 1995.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has said that the party’s victory in the Gujarat Assembly Polls shows people’s faith in its policies. In a tweet, Mr. Nadda congratulated Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the party’s state chief C.R. Patil and other party workers following BJP’s victory in the state assembly polls. He said the state has set new records of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the last two decades. Mr. Nadda added, as a result, the people of Gujarat have blessed the party with a new record victory.

