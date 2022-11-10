FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Nov 2022 06:58:37      انڈین آواز

BJP releases first list of 160 candidates for Gujarat assembly elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Union minister Bhupendra Yadav releasing the list of BJP candidates. (PTI)

AMN

The BJP today released its first list of 160 candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections. Senior party leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the name of the candidates.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will contest from Ghatlodia seat while State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi will be the BJP candidate from Majura assembly constituency in the ensuing state assembly polls.

The party has fielded cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North, and Hardik Patel from Viramgam constituency.

Mr. Yadav informed that senior BJP leaders, including Vijay Rupani, Nitin Patel, Bhupendra Chudasma, Saurabh Pate and RC Faldu, will not contest the polls this time, and they have written to the party in this regard.

In today’s list, the party has changed candidates for 38 assembly seats which it had won in the 2017 elections.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

T-20 World Cup: England beats India by 10 wickets, enters the final 

In  T20 Cricket World Cup, England today entered the final defeating India by 10 wickets in the second semi-f ...

T-20 World Cup: India lock horns with England in Semi-final

England WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD INDIA1st Inns168 - 6RR: 8.4 India lock horns with England in t ...

ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets; enter finals

AMN In the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan entered the finals of the tournament by defeating New Zealan ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart