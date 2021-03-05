Covaxin 81% Effective in preventing Covid, Claims Bharat Biotech
Govt terms media Report on NIOS as a report with distorted facts
S. Jaishankar to visit in Bangladesh march 4
President Kovind receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
BJP releases first list for Assam polls; CM Sonowal to contest from Majuli

AMN / NEW DELHI

BJP today released the first list of candidates for Assam Assembly elections. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from his sitting Majuli assembly seat while state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will try his fate from his sitting Jalukbari constituency in the ensuing state assembly elections. BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal, UPPL today finalized the seat sharing arrangement under which AGP will contest on 26 seats and UPPL on 8 seats.

Briefing media in New Delhi today , BJP General Secretary Arun Singh announced the first list of 70 BJP candidates for the assembly polls. Party has fielded state BJP chief Ranjit Kumar Dass from Patacharkuchi seat and Jitu Goswami will contest from Barhampur while Surbhi Rajkonwar has been given ticket from Sibsagar. Hitendra Nath Goswami will contest from Jorhat.

Mr Singh said, the BJP has replaced 11 sitting MLAs with new faces.

On the occasion, AGP President Atul Bora also announced the name of the seats to be contested by his party in the elections.

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

The Indian Awaaz