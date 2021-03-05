BJP releases first list for Assam polls; CM Sonowal to contest from Majuli

AMN / NEW DELHI

BJP today released the first list of candidates for Assam Assembly elections. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from his sitting Majuli assembly seat while state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will try his fate from his sitting Jalukbari constituency in the ensuing state assembly elections. BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal, UPPL today finalized the seat sharing arrangement under which AGP will contest on 26 seats and UPPL on 8 seats.

Briefing media in New Delhi today , BJP General Secretary Arun Singh announced the first list of 70 BJP candidates for the assembly polls. Party has fielded state BJP chief Ranjit Kumar Dass from Patacharkuchi seat and Jitu Goswami will contest from Barhampur while Surbhi Rajkonwar has been given ticket from Sibsagar. Hitendra Nath Goswami will contest from Jorhat.

Mr Singh said, the BJP has replaced 11 sitting MLAs with new faces.

On the occasion, AGP President Atul Bora also announced the name of the seats to be contested by his party in the elections.