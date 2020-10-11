Home Ministry asks States to probe rape cases within two months
BJP releases another list of 46 candidates for Bihar polls

Also issues list of 16 candidates for assembly By-polls in five states

AMN / NEW DELHI

The BJP today released another list of 46 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls. The party has fielded Minister Nand Kishor Yadav from Patna Sahib seat and sitting MLA Nitin Naveen from Bankipur.

Former MP Omprakash Yadav will contest from Siwan and Nitish Mishra from Jhanjharpur seat. The name of the candidates were finalized by BJP Central Election Committee which met in New Delhi yesterday.

All the 46 seats will go to polls in the second phase of assembly election on the 3rd of November.The BJP today also released the list of 16 candidates for the assembly By-polls in five states.

The Party has announced the names for seven seats in Gujarat, four in Manipur, two each in Jharkhand and Odisha and one in Chhattisgarh.

BJP has fielded former Minister Dr Loius Marandi from Dumka seat in Jharkhand, Dr Gambhir Singh from Marwahi in Chhatisgarh, Raj Kishore Behera from Tirtol in Odisha, J V Kakadia from Dhari in Gujarat and Oinam Lukhoi Singh from Wangoi seat in Manipur.

By-poll in 54 assembly constituencies in 10 states will be held on the 3rd of November. In Manipur, the bypolls will take place on 7th November.

SPORTS

Football: Mohammedan Sporting rout ARA FC 4-1

AMN / Kolkata Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP) outplayed ARA FC 4-1 for their second successive win in the Hero I ...

Muddappa fastest; double for Bharatraj, Rafiq; National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Bengaluru’s reigning champion Hemant Muddappa (Mantra Racing) emerged the fastest rider in ...

Indian swimming fraternity welcomes decision to reopen swimming pools

AMN The Indian swimming fraternity has welcomed the decision to reopen swimming pools across the country. Y ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں ٹک ٹاک پر پابندی عائد

tik tok پاکستان ٹیلی کمیونی کیشن اتھارٹی (پی ٹی اے) نے بالآخر ش ...

شہد کی مکھی کا زہر ہزاروں عورتوں کی زندگیاں بچا سکتا ہے

ایک حالیہ تحقیق کے مطابق شہد کی مکھیوں کے ڈنگ میں پایا جانے و ...

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

