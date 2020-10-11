BJP releases another list of 46 candidates for Bihar polls

Also issues list of 16 candidates for assembly By-polls in five states

AMN / NEW DELHI

The BJP today released another list of 46 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls. The party has fielded Minister Nand Kishor Yadav from Patna Sahib seat and sitting MLA Nitin Naveen from Bankipur.

Former MP Omprakash Yadav will contest from Siwan and Nitish Mishra from Jhanjharpur seat. The name of the candidates were finalized by BJP Central Election Committee which met in New Delhi yesterday.

All the 46 seats will go to polls in the second phase of assembly election on the 3rd of November.The BJP today also released the list of 16 candidates for the assembly By-polls in five states.

The Party has announced the names for seven seats in Gujarat, four in Manipur, two each in Jharkhand and Odisha and one in Chhattisgarh.

BJP has fielded former Minister Dr Loius Marandi from Dumka seat in Jharkhand, Dr Gambhir Singh from Marwahi in Chhatisgarh, Raj Kishore Behera from Tirtol in Odisha, J V Kakadia from Dhari in Gujarat and Oinam Lukhoi Singh from Wangoi seat in Manipur.

By-poll in 54 assembly constituencies in 10 states will be held on the 3rd of November. In Manipur, the bypolls will take place on 7th November.