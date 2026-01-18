BJP National President Nominations to be filed Monday

Last Updated on January 18, 2026 11:39 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The process of filing nominations for the election of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president will take place tomorrow. According to the poll schedule released by the Party’s National Returning Officer, K Laxman, nominations can be filed between 2 PM and 4 PM, the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place between 4 PM and 5 PM, followed by the window for withdrawal of nominations, which will remain open till 6 PM. After the completion of the nomination process, if required, polling will take place on Tuesday, and the official announcement of the new BJP President will be made on the same day.