The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

POLITICS

BJP National President Nominations to be filed Monday

Jan 18, 2026

Last Updated on January 18, 2026 11:39 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

BJP National President Nominations to be filed tomorrow

The process of filing nominations for the election of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president will take place tomorrow. According to the poll schedule released by the Party’s National Returning Officer, K Laxman, nominations can be filed between 2 PM and 4 PM, the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place between 4 PM and 5 PM, followed by the window for withdrawal of nominations, which will remain open till 6 PM. After the completion of the nomination process, if required, polling will take place on Tuesday, and the official announcement of the new BJP President will be made on the same day.

Related Post

AMN POLITICS

Amit Shah Launches BJP’s ‘Mission 2026’ for Kerala Assembly Polls

Jan 12, 2026
POLITICS

BJP criticises West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over alleged interference during ED raid

Jan 12, 2026
AMN POLITICS

BJP accuses West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of unconstitutional conduct during ED raids

Jan 9, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US ask $ 1billion cash from countries to be in Gaza Board of Peace

19 January 2026 12:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Chile: Violent wildfire rages near Concepción; Thousands forced to evacuate

19 January 2026 12:28 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

کراچی:گل پلازہ میں لگی آگ پر 24گھنٹوں بعد بھی قابو نہ پایا جاسکا، 6 افراد جاں بحق، تقریباً 60 افراد لاپتہ

19 January 2026 12:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 6 Dead, 56 Missing in Massive Gul Plaza Fire on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road

19 January 2026 12:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments