BJP: All sections of people are unhappy with TRS govt in Telangana

BJP National Executive Committee meeting stated that all sections of people are unhappy with the TRS government at Telangana. The NEC meeting made “Telangana statement” as proposed by BJP Mahila Morcha Vice President D K Aruna. Briefing media, Union Minister and BJP senior leader Piyush Goel said people have chosen TRS with a lot of expectations that the state will progress well have disappointed. He alleged that Telangana has become a synonym to corruption and said the Kaleswaram project cost escalated from 40 000 crore rupees to 1.30 lakh crore rupees. he also referred to Palamuru, Nettempadu projects too.

He also said the outcome of the recent bye-elections held in the state also reflect the downfall of the TRS and indicates the change.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay said BJP played major role in formation of Telangana state. He said dynasty politics governing the state and it is against the aspirations of people of Telangana.