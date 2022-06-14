FreeCurrencyRates.com

BJP MP Varun Gandhi Thanks Owaisi For Sharing Employment Data

Owaisi said that BJP MP Varun Gandhi has put forward this figure of 60 lakh jobs. If this is wrong then Modi should throw him out of BJP.

AMN / WEB DESK

BJP MP Varun Gandhi thanked AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for sharing employment data and mentioning the number of vacant posts department-wise. Addressing a public meeting in Bhuj, Gujarat, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi fiercely surrounded the Modi government on the issue of unemployment. He said that 60 lakh government jobs are vacant in the country, but PM Modi does not give any answer on this issue. Owaisi said that BJP MP Varun Gandhi has put forward this figure of 60 lakh jobs. If this is wrong then Modi should throw him out of BJP, he said.

“Unemployment is the most burning issue of the country today and the leaders of the whole country should draw the attention of the government to this issue. Unemployed youth should get justice, only then the country will become powerful.

I am grateful that my questions raised on employment were mentioned by @asadowaisi ji in his speech,” Varun Gandhi tweeted in Hindi along with a video clip of Mr Owaisi’s speech.

Earlier, Gandhi has tweeted a graphic with details of the number of vacant posts in services and divisions.

“These statistics are startling when unemployment is at its highest level in 3 decades. While crores of youth are frustrated and disappointed due to the non-availability of jobs, there are 60 lakh ‘sanctioned posts’ vacant in the country if ‘government figures’ are to be believed. Where did the budget that was allocated for these posts go? Every youth has the right to know this!” he had said.

Varun Gandhi on Sunday (12 June 2022) shared a video of the youth exercising on his Twitter account and wrote, “Despite to do something for the country, but our youth are feeling nothing but despair. Despite having about 1 lakh vacancies, recruitments are not coming out in the army. Desperate youth who want to serve the country by going to the border are now forced to commit suicide. Why?”

