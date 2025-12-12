BJP MP Anurag Thakur submits complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker on e-cigarette use by TMC MP

AMN

BJP MP Anurag Thakur today submitted a written complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the e-cigarette issue. He accused a TMC MP of smoking an e-cigarette inside the Parliament premises. He demanded an inquiry into the incident, initiating disciplinary proceedings against the Member and also exemplary action. Mr Thakur had raised this issue in the Lok Sabha yesterday.

The Speaker had asked him to file a written complaint. Mr Birla had stated that no Member of Parliament is granted any exemption or special privilege for any kind of prohibited activity, including the use of e-cigarettes, smoking, or any similar act.