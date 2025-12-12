The Indian Awaaz

 1,184 hospitals de-empanelled for fraud under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY: Govt

Dec 12, 2025

Staff Reporter

A total of one thousand 184 hospitals have been de-empanelled for fraudulent activities under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha today, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said, penalties amounting to over 231 crore have also been levied against fraudulent entities. He said the scheme is governed by a zero-tolerance approach towards fraud, and 411 hospitals have also been suspended to date by the States and UTs.

The Minister informed that the National Anti-Fraud Unit has been established at the National Health Authority, which works in close coordination with the State Anti-Fraud Units to investigate and take action on cases of fraud.

