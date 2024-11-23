BJP-led alliance heads for landslide victory in Maharashtra; JMM led I.N.D.I.A Bloc set to retain power in Jharkhand

AMN / WEB DESK

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is heading for a landslide victory in Maharashtra assembly elections, while INDIA bloc is poised to retain power in Jharkhand.

In Maharashtra, results or trends available for all 288 seats. BJP is leading in 126 seats, while the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena is ahead at 56. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is leading in 39 seats.

Results have been declared for 4 seats. BJP has baged 2 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP secured one each.

Congress is leading 19 seats, while the NCP Sharad Pawar group is ahead at 12 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading in 18 seats, and others are leading in 17.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are leading in their assembly constituencies. Other prominent BJP leaders who are leading include Rahul Narvekar, Sudhir Gadgil, Vinod Agrawal, Dr. Vijaykumar, Manisha Chaudhari, Yogesh Sagar, Manda Mhatre, Ganesh Naik, Atul Bhatkhalkar and Shyam Khode.

Shiv Sena’s Uday Samant, Rajendra Gavit and Hikmat Udhan, and NCP’s Dhananjay Munde are also leading.

Prominent candidates trailing behind include Nawab Malik and Zeeshan Baba Siddique of NCP, and Milind Deora and Shaina NC of Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Aaditya Thackeray are leading in their constituencies, while Congress Legislature Party leader and former minister Balasaheb Thorat and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan are trailing.

In Jharkhand, trends available so far indicate that ruling JMM led alliance is ahead of BJP-led NDA.

Ruling JMM is leading in 31 seats, while Congress is leading in 14 constituencies. RJD is leading in 4 seats. BJP is leading in 26 seats, while NDA ally AJSU is leading in 1 constituency. Others are ahead at 5 seats.

Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi is leading in Dhanwar assembly constituency, while AJSU President Sudesh Mahto is tralling in Silli. Basant Soren, JMM candidate and brother of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is trailing in Dumka.

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Champai Soren is leading in Saraikela. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is leading over Gamliyel Hembrom of BJP in Barhait assembly seat.

Chief Minister’s wife and JMM candidate Kalpna Soren is trailing behind Muniya Devi of BJP is the Gandey constituency.

Assembly polls in Jharkhand was held in two phases – November 13 for 43 seats and November 20 for 38 seats. The state witnessed an overall voter turnout of 67.74 per cent, which was 1.65 per cent higher than the 2019 poll figures.

Counting is also underway for bypoll to 2 Lok Sabha seats – Wayanad and Nanded, and 46 Assembly constituencies in 13 states.

In Wayanad parliamentary constituency of Kerala, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading over her nearest rival and CPI candidate by over 3 lakh votes.

In Nanded Lok Sabha seat of Maharashtra, BJP candidates Dr. Santukrao Hambarde is Hambarde is leading over his Congress rival Ravindra Chavan.

The bypoll was held following the death of the sitting Congress MP, Vasant Chavan, on 26th August this year.

In Uttar Pradesh, ruling BJP is leading in 6 seats, while its ally RLD is ahead in one. Samajwadi Party is leading at 2.

In Uttrakhand, ruling BJP is leading in lone Kedarnath seat where bypoll was held.

In Bihar, Deepa Kumari of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has won Imamganj seat by a margin of 5964 votes. She defeated her nearest rival and RJD candidate Roushan Kumar. BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Singh has wrested Ramgarh seat from opposition RJD. BJP and its ally JDU are leading in one seat each.

In Madhya Pradesh, ruling BJP is leading in Budhni while Congress is ahead in Vijaypur.

In Chattisgarh, ruling BJP is leading in lone in Raipur City South where bypoll was held.

In Gujarat, Congress is leading in lone Vav assembly seat.

In Assam, counting is underway for five assembly seats – Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon and Sidli constituencies. Ruling BJP is leading in 2 seats, while Congress, AGP and UPP (Liberal) are ahead in one seat each.

In Meghalyay, ruling NPP candidate Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma has won lone Gambegre seat. She defeated her nearest rival, Sadhyarani M. Sangma of Trinamool Congress.

In West Bengal, ruling Trinamool Congress has won 3 seats and leading in remaining 3.

In Punjab, Congress has won Barnala seat, while ruling AAP is leading in remaining 3 seats.

In Rajasthan, ruling BJP is leading in 4 seats out of total of 7 seats where bypolls were held. Bharat Adivasi Party is leading in 2 seats, while Congress is ahead at 1.

In Karnataka, ruling Congress has won one seat and leading in remaining 2.

In Kerala, Congress and CPI(M) have lone one assembly seat each.

In Sikkim, 2 ruling SKM candidate have already been declared elected unopposed