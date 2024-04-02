FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2024 12:57:56      انڈین آواز

BJP Leader And PM Modi Accuses DMK Of Failing To Safeguard Interests Of Tamil Nadu Over Katchatheevu Island Issue

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today criticised the DMK over the Katchatheevu island issue alleging the party did nothing to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadu.

In a social media post, Mr Modi alleged that new details emerging on Katchatheevu issue have completely unmasked the DMK’s double standards.

An agreement was signed between India and Sri Lanka in 1974 under which the Island of Katchatheevu was given to Sri Lanka by the then Congress government.

 
Prime Minister Modi was referring to a media report which claimed that the then State Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was taken into confidence by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the issue and he had given his concurrence to the agreement despite DMK’s public posturing against the deal. 

Mr. Modi alleged that Congress and DMK are family units and they only care that their own sons and daughters rise. He added that their callousness on Katchatheevu has harmed the interests of poor fishermen and fisherwomen in particular.

Briefing media in New Delhi senior BJP leader and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar also hit out at DMK over the issue. He said the ruling party in Tamil Nadu questions handing over Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka and claims that Tamil Nadu government was not consulted at that time but fact is it was kept fully informed. He said both Congress and DMK have approached this matter as though they have no responsibility. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

 Sheyphali Sharan Takes Charge As  PIB’s PDG ￼

AMN Senior Information Service Officer Sheyphali B Sharan today took over the charge of Principal Director ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

@Powered By: Logicsart