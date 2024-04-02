BJP Leader And PM Modi Accuses DMK Of Failing To Safeguard Interests Of Tamil Nadu Over Katchatheevu Island Issue

Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today criticised the DMK over the Katchatheevu island issue alleging the party did nothing to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadu.

In a social media post, Mr Modi alleged that new details emerging on Katchatheevu issue have completely unmasked the DMK’s double standards.

An agreement was signed between India and Sri Lanka in 1974 under which the Island of Katchatheevu was given to Sri Lanka by the then Congress government.



Prime Minister Modi was referring to a media report which claimed that the then State Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was taken into confidence by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the issue and he had given his concurrence to the agreement despite DMK’s public posturing against the deal.

Mr. Modi alleged that Congress and DMK are family units and they only care that their own sons and daughters rise. He added that their callousness on Katchatheevu has harmed the interests of poor fishermen and fisherwomen in particular.

Briefing media in New Delhi senior BJP leader and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar also hit out at DMK over the issue. He said the ruling party in Tamil Nadu questions handing over Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka and claims that Tamil Nadu government was not consulted at that time but fact is it was kept fully informed. He said both Congress and DMK have approached this matter as though they have no responsibility.