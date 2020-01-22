FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2020 04:38:26      انڈین آواز
Ad

BJP hits out at Congress; accuses of doing politics of appeasement

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

BJP has hit out at Congress party accusing it of doing politics of appeasement. Briefing media in Delhi today, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said, Congress leader Ashok Chavan had reportedly said that Congress joined hands with Shiv Sena at the appeal of Muslims in order to stop BJP from forming government in Maharashtra.

Mr Patra alleged that Congress is misleading Muslims and creating a dangerous atmosphere against the democratic fabric in the country under the garb of CAA and NRC.

He demanded that Congress President Sonia and other senior party leader should apologize to the nation on this serious issues.

Meanwhile, Congress has accused BJP of lying to the nation on CAA and NRC. Briefing media in New Delhi this afternoon, party leader Kapil Sibal said NDA government says that CAA is non discriminatory which is a lie.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

TT: Indian men’s squad upbeat with decent draw, but women could run into rough weather

New Delhi India’s men team could not have asked for a better draw on the eve of the 2020 ITTF World Team ...

Khelo India: On penultimate day, Harsh wins first medal for Daman and Diu

HSB / Guwahati With just one day left in the Khelo India Youth Games, tiny Daman and Diu broke into the med ...

Tennis: Robert Lindstedt, Jonathan Erlich headline doubles event at TATA open championship

Pune Former Grand Slam doubles champions Robert Lindstedt and Jonathan Erlich will be among the main attrac ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!