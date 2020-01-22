BJP hits out at Congress; accuses of doing politics of appeasement

AMN

BJP has hit out at Congress party accusing it of doing politics of appeasement. Briefing media in Delhi today, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said, Congress leader Ashok Chavan had reportedly said that Congress joined hands with Shiv Sena at the appeal of Muslims in order to stop BJP from forming government in Maharashtra.

Mr Patra alleged that Congress is misleading Muslims and creating a dangerous atmosphere against the democratic fabric in the country under the garb of CAA and NRC.

He demanded that Congress President Sonia and other senior party leader should apologize to the nation on this serious issues.

Meanwhile, Congress has accused BJP of lying to the nation on CAA and NRC. Briefing media in New Delhi this afternoon, party leader Kapil Sibal said NDA government says that CAA is non discriminatory which is a lie.