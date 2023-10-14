इंडियन आवाज़     14 Oct 2023 09:20:08      انڈین آواز

BJP hit out at Congress for allegation that it gives only one guarantee of corruption

Published On:

AMN

The BJP today hit out at the Congress alleging that it gives only one guarantee which is the guarantee of corruption. Addressing media in New Delhi party leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that the Congress believes in fake guarantees, politics of lies, and corruption.

He said, during a raid in Bengaluru, the IT Department recovered 42 crore rupees from the residence of a contractor  Ambikapathy who in 2022 on behalf of the Congress had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about alleged corruption in BJP led Karnataka government.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said that the recovery of money from the contractor is the clear evidence of corruption.  He added that more such cases of corruption will come to light in days to come during the Congress government in Karnataka.

