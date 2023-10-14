WORLD CUP: Gujarat DGP instructs various District Police Heads to be on alert mode

In view of the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan today, Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay has instructed the various District Police Heads across the State to be on alert mode to avoid any untoward incident during and after the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match. More than 6,000 personnel of the Gujarat police force along with those of the National Security Guard (NSG), Rapid Action Force (RAF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), among others, will be deployed in sensitive parts of Ahmedabad city and at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area during the match.