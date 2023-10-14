इंडियन आवाज़     15 Oct 2023 12:23:31      انڈین آواز

India is eager to organise Olympics in country, Says PM

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 141st International Olympic Committee Session in Mumbai on Saturday evening. While delivering the keynote address, he stated that sports are not only about competitions; they also provide an opportunity for humanity to grow. He emphasized that the language of sports is universal, and the spirit of sports is universal, as well.

He congratulated the Indian cricket team for their recent victory against Pakistan and mentioned that all Indian players are performing brilliantly in various sports. The Prime Minister noted that sports have been an integral part of our lifestyle for ages, and our festivals are incomplete without them. He emphasized that Indians are not just sports lovers; we live and breathe sports. India boasts a rich sporting legacy dating back to ancient times. Discussing sportsmanship, he emphasized that there are no losers, only winners and learners.

President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, and other members of the IOC, along with prominent Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association are also present for this event.

