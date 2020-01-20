BJP demands cancellation of AAP candidate Jitender Singh Tomar’s nomination

WEB DESK

A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders today met the Chief Election Commissioner demanding cancellation of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jitender Singh Tomar’s nomination from the Trinagar Assembly seat.

The delegation met in the light of the recent decision of the High Court in Tomar’s forged degree case. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora assured of appropriate action in this case.

The party’s co-in-charge for Assembly elections, Hardeep Singh Puri said the AAP has made a mockery of peoples’ trust by fielding Tomar and other party leaders who were facing serious charges.