BJP criticises Congress leaders for alleged link with George Soros Foundation

BJP today criticized Congress leaders for their alleged link with the US-based George Soros Foundation. Briefing media in New Delhi today, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that there is an organisation called Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific and it has four co-chairs. He accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, as the chairperson of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, is one of the co-chairpersons of the Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific. He alleged that the George Soros Foundation has provided financial support to the Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific. He said, Mr Soros is the same person who openly said that he has invested one billion US dollars to destabilise the Modi government. He accused the opposition of running away from discussion on this issue in Parliament. Mr. Trivedi asked the Congress party to explain its relation with the Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP).

