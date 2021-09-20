India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
BJP, Cong replaced their CMs out of fear of Kejriwal model: AAP

AMN / WEB DESK

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary on Sunday said that the fear of the Arvind Kejriwal “model” prompted Congress and BJP to replace their chief ministers in some states, where Assembly elections are due early next year.

“BJP and Congress replaced their chief ministers in some states due to the fear of the Kejriwal model,” Goa AAP convener Rahul Mhambre said.

The comments came against the backdrop of the BJP replacing its chief minister Vijay Rupani in Gujarat last week and Congress appointing Charanjit Singh Channi as the new CM of Punjab on Sunday after incumbent Amarinder Singh resigned a day before following a bitter power tussle.

He said AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will arrive in Goa, where Assembly polls are due in February next year, on September 20.

