BJP announces its candidates for Biennial Rajya Sabha elections

BJP today announced its candidates for Biennial Rajya Sabha elections from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura. The party has fielded Pabitra Margherita from Assam, Dr Sikandra Kumar from Himachal Pradesh, Mrs S Phangnon Konyak from Nagaland and (Prof.) Dr Manik Saha from Tripura.

Biennial Rajya Sabha election is scheduled to be held for five seats of Punjab, three seats of Kerala, two seats of Assam and one seat each in Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura on 31st of this month. Nominations can be filed till 21st March.