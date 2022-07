BJP has alleged that Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government has flouted all norms to bring the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 to benefit the liquor mafia. Addressing a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi, Party leader and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said, the liquor policy was adopted illegally in Delhi. She also alleged that without Cabinet nod, more than one hundred forty-four crore rupees was waved off from the liquor cartel.