BJP all set to retain power in all 6 major Municipal Corporations In Gujarat

In Gujarat, Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged victorious in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar Municipal Corporations while it is leading in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for which counting of votes is underway.

BJP has retained power in all the six Municipal Corporations. According to the State Election Commission, BJP won 469 seats while Congress got 45 seats of the total 575 seats of the six Municipal Corporations. Aam Aadmi Party which contested Civic polls for the first time in the state won 27 seats in Surat.

Bahujan Samaj Party got three seats while an independent candidate has also been elected. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has thanked voters for their trust in BJP after the party’s victory in civic polls.

On the other hand, BJP and Congress won one seat each of the Junagadh Municipal Corporation for which by-polls were also conducted on 21st February. Rallies are being organised by BJP workers across all the major cities to celebrate the massive victory of the party in the civic polls.

