Farmers again reject govt’s offer of amending laws, want them repealed
India expresses solidarity with people of Afghanistan in their journey towards peace
Misconceptions being spread about January 26 tractor march, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha
PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PMFBY benefitted crores of farmers in five years: PM
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2021 04:45:20      انڈین آواز

Bird flu spread in 11 states

Leave a comment
Published On: By

VINIT WAHI

UNION Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has said that 11 states in the country have been affected by Avian Influenza-AI. The Ministry has said that steps to make the general public aware about the disease is being undertaken and also efforts to remove misinformation about avian influenza among the people is underway.

It said, in pursuance of the Video Conferencing meeting with the Animal Husbandry Departments of the States and Union Territories, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has written to the Chief Secretaries, Administrators of states and Union Territories that AI is not new to the country but has been reported every year since 2006.

The country has been effectively controlling the disease. It was reiterated that the virus gets destroyed easily at 70 degrees Centigrade and therefore, properly cooked poultry and poultry products are safe for human consumption. The Ministry said, States have been requested to instruct the authorities concerned not to impose a ban and allow selling of poultry and poultry products sourced from Avian Influenza free areas and States.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Shooting; Saurabh, Manu win T1 Air Pistol trials,Saurabh beats world record in finals

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 15 January; Asian Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary (UP) and Manu Bhaker (Harya ...

Hockey: Training to increase our momentum in a planned way: Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The 33-member Hockey Probable Group for the Tokyo Olympics has resumed traini ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!