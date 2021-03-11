Billboards come up in Greater Toronto thanking PM Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines

AMN/ WEB DESK

Billboards have come up in the Greater Toronto area in Canada thanking PM Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines. Billboards with pictures of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been put up in the Greater Toronto area to thank him after India sent 5,00,000 doses of Covishield to the North American country.

The billboards which have been put up in Greater Toronto, read, “Thank you India and PM Modi for providing COVID vaccines to Canada. Long live Canada-India friendship!”

Earlier, on March 4th, India dispatched 5,00,000 doses of Covishield to Canada. Just last month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had requested from his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi for vaccines. PM Modi had assured Trudeau that New Delhi will do its best to support Canada’s vaccination efforts, just as it had done for many other countries already.