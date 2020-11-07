BIHAR: Voting for 3rd and final phase of elections underway

AMN / PATNA

The third and last phase of polling for assembly elections in Bihar is going on peacefully. Polling is on at 78 assembly constituencies and for by polls in Valmikinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa said people are casting votes enthusiastically and without any fear. He said the voting percentage will be more this time. Mr Srinivasa said minor hitches like non functioning of EVMs were reported from some places and they were immediately rectified.

BJP is contesting in 35 seats, Janata Dal (United)- 37, Vikassheel Insaan Party five seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha one seat in this phase. RJD is contesting in 46 seats, Congress in 25 and left parties in seven seats. On the other hand, LJP has fielded 42 candidates, RLSP-23, BSP-19 and NCP-31 candidates. The political fortunes of Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party, Mukesh Sahni, will be decided in this phase. Twelve Ministers including Bijendra Yadav, Bima Bharati, Firoz and Ramesh Rishidev are also in the fray.

Elections are being held in three phases for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly. The first phase of polling was held on 28th of October and the second on the 3rd of November. Counting of votes will take place on the 10th of November.

Repolling in three booths in Hilsa assembly constituency in Nalanda district is also being held today. The Election Commission has ordered repolling in booth numbers 52,52A and 55 in the constituency as the vehicle carrying EVMs and polling personnel had met with an accident on November 3rd, the day of the second phase of polling. After inquiry ,the commission found that the EVMs were not functional due to technical reasons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to vote in large numbers today in the 3rd and Final phase of Assembly polls in Bihar. In a tweet, Mr Modi requested people to participate in the festival of democracy and set a new voting record. He also urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.