Bihar to reopen schools of Class 6 to 8 from February 8

AMN / PATNA

Bihar government has decided to reopen schools of Class 6 to 8 from 8th of next month. This decision was taken at a crisis management group which was chaired by Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar. Schools were closed since March14 last year due to the corona pandemic.

Schools have to follow covid protocols and detailed standard operating procedures ( SOPs) have been issued in this regard. The SOPs include compulsory wearing of face masks, social distancing and fifty percent attendance.

All government school teachers have been instructed to remain present at their respective schools.