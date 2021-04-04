FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2021 03:52:25      انڈین آواز

Bihar: Schools and colleges to remain closed till 11th April

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / PATNA

Bihar government has ordered closure of schools, colleges and coaching institutes till April 11 in view of rising cases of Covid-19. This decision was taken at a Crisis management Committee meeting.

There will be no public gathering till the end of this month, except for funerals and marriages with restrictions. Maximum 50 people will be allowed in a funeral, while 250 in a marriage ceremony.

In case of scheduled examinations, the schools and colleges will have to strictly follow the Covid protocols. All DMs and SPs have been instructed to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are followed at religious places, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other public places. Transport department has been asked to ensure that not more than 50 percent people travel in public transport till April 15.

Meanwhile, record 836 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours. Maximum 359 cases are from Patna. However, Covid-19 recovery rate is 98.31 per cent in Bihar with two lakh 62 thousand 988 patients recovering from the infection in the State so far. Over one lakh 71 thousand people were vaccinated yesterday. Over 34 lakh 18 thousand people have so far been vaccinated in the State.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed health department to increase the number of covid tests, especially RT-PCR, and also increase Covid-19 vaccination along with keeping hospitals ready with all facilities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Rishab Pant is probably the best young player I have ever seen: Sam Billings

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings says that Rishab Pant is probably the best ...

Keen to regain the rhythm: Hockey drag flicker Rupinder Pal

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian hockey squad arrived in Buenos Aires, late Thursday and seasoned drag ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz