Bihar: Schools and colleges to remain closed till 11th April

AMN / PATNA

Bihar government has ordered closure of schools, colleges and coaching institutes till April 11 in view of rising cases of Covid-19. This decision was taken at a Crisis management Committee meeting.

There will be no public gathering till the end of this month, except for funerals and marriages with restrictions. Maximum 50 people will be allowed in a funeral, while 250 in a marriage ceremony.

In case of scheduled examinations, the schools and colleges will have to strictly follow the Covid protocols. All DMs and SPs have been instructed to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are followed at religious places, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other public places. Transport department has been asked to ensure that not more than 50 percent people travel in public transport till April 15.

Meanwhile, record 836 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours. Maximum 359 cases are from Patna. However, Covid-19 recovery rate is 98.31 per cent in Bihar with two lakh 62 thousand 988 patients recovering from the infection in the State so far. Over one lakh 71 thousand people were vaccinated yesterday. Over 34 lakh 18 thousand people have so far been vaccinated in the State.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed health department to increase the number of covid tests, especially RT-PCR, and also increase Covid-19 vaccination along with keeping hospitals ready with all facilities.