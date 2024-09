In Bihar, former minister and former senior RJD leader Shyam Rajak today officially joined the ruling JD(U) at a function in Patna.

On the 22nd of August, he had quit the RJD and resigned from the post of general secretary. JD(U) working National President Sanjay Jha administered membership to Mr. Rajak in the presence of several senior leaders at party state headquarters in Patna. This is the second inning of Shyam Rajak in JD (U) after switching over from RJD.