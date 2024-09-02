Heavy rain continues to lash several parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Western, Central and Southern parts of the country.

The IMD said that Vidarbha and Telangana region are expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall today and heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Assam, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala, Mahe, Telangana.

Parts of East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Rayalaseema are also likely to witness heavy rainfall today.

The weather department also forecast that the cyclonic storm ASNA will move west-southwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression over the northwest Arabian sea.

It said that the depression over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts moved northwestwards and lay centered over the same region.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has issued an update regarding the recent cyclonic storm Asna that crossed the coast near Kalingapatnam between 12:30 AM and 2:30 AM last night, significantly impacting northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha.

As a result of this storm, several districts in the region are expected to experience varying levels of rainfall throughout the day.

Moderate to heavy rains are anticipated in areas such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Kakinada, and Nandyal, while districts including Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Kurnool, and Nandyal may also see considerable rainfall.

Light showers are likely in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, YSR, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.

In light of these developments, residents in low-lying areas are urged to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Additionally, the Disaster Management Authority has issued a first-level flood warning for the Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage, where the current inflow and outflow have been recorded at 5,55,250 cusecs.

Those residing in riverine areas should remain alert and heed all warnings.

The Disaster Management Authority strongly advises the public to avoid going near canals, culverts, and manholes, as well as fallen power lines and electric poles, which may pose serious hazards.

In Telangana, very heavy rain continued to lash several parts of the state. Normal life has been severely affected and low lying areas in various districts faced inundation.

The state government has directed district administration of the 11 districts that are on red alert, to take measures on war footing to protect the bunds of lakes and streams. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials of emergency services to be available round the clock at ground level.

Information and Public Relations Minister P Srinivas Reddy held an emergency review with the district authorities and appealed to people to call district officials for any kind of assistance. The government also appealed to people to remain indoors.

Akashvani Correspondent reports, Heavy to extremely heavy rains continued to lash almost the entire state under the influence of the depression formed in the Bay of Bengal.

The entire administration is on alert as the rivers, rivulets and streams are on spate in several districts.

The officials of emergency services, who are on leave have been asked to join duties and other officials have been asked to be available round the clock.

Control rooms have been set up at affected districts and also at the state Secretariat. People have been advised not to venture out unless it is very important and asked to be away from swollen rivulets and streams.

The authorities have declared a holiday tomorrow for education institutes in rain affected districts. Meanwhile, Siddipet and Kamareddy districts are receiving very heavy rain since morning.

Meanwhile,

The city of Vijayawada is currently facing a severe flood situation due to the breach of the Budameru bund and the canal embankments of Pamula and Vaguleru near Ambapuram.

As a result, several areas, including Sundarayya Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, and Prakash Nagar, as well as the Pipeline Road, have been inundated, turning streets into torrents of water.

The floodwaters have entered homes, causing significant distress to residents. In response, fire department personnel are on the ground, actively assisting those trapped in their homes due to the rising waters.

Efforts are underway to mitigate the situation, and the Disaster Management Authority is closely monitoring developments. Residents are advised to stay indoors and follow instructions from emergency services to ensure their safety.