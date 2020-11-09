Bihar results: Elaborate arrangements in place for counting of votes

Counting of votes for all seats will take place in a safe and transparent manner

ANWARUL HODA / PATNA

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the safe and transparent counting of votes for elections in Bihar tomorrow Nov 10.

The counting of by elections to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat will also be taken up simultaneously tomorrow. Elections for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly were held in three phases on 28th of October, and 3rd and 7th of this month.

55 counting centres have been set up in 38 districts of the state. 414 counting halls have been prepared. Not more than 7 counting tables will be allowed in counting halls to maintain social distancing. The Election Commission has issued guidelines in view of Covid-19. The Counting centres will be disinfected before, during and after the counting. Social distancing and other safety norms will be followed for each activity. Mask is necessary for all counting officials.

Jawans of central para military forces have been deployed at each booth to ensure trouble free counting. Bihar Additional Chief Electoral Officer Balamurugan said counting of votes for all seats will take place in a safe and transparent manner.