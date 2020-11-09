India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
Joe Biden to be the 46th President of USA
Bihar: 58% polling recorded in final phase of assembly elections
Online application process for Haj 2021 begins
Joe Biden: From a Small House to White House
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Nov 2020 04:55:57      انڈین آواز

Bihar results: Elaborate arrangements in place for counting of votes

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Counting of votes for all seats will take place in a safe and transparent manner

ANWARUL HODA / PATNA

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the safe and transparent counting of votes for elections in Bihar tomorrow Nov 10.

The counting of by elections to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat will also be taken up simultaneously tomorrow. Elections for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly were held in three phases on 28th of October, and 3rd and 7th of this month.

55 counting centres have been set up in 38 districts of the state. 414 counting halls have been prepared. Not more than 7 counting tables will be allowed in counting halls to maintain social distancing. The Election Commission has issued guidelines in view of Covid-19. The Counting centres will be disinfected before, during and after the counting. Social distancing and other safety norms will be followed for each activity. Mask is necessary for all counting officials.

Jawans of central para military forces have been deployed at each booth to ensure trouble free counting. Bihar Additional Chief Electoral Officer Balamurugan said counting of votes for all seats will take place in a safe and transparent manner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf: Star studded field for TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship

HSB/ Chandigarh Top pros of the country including Jyoti Randhawa, Rashid Khan and Udayan Mane will be seen ...

Football; Hero I-League 2020-21 to start on January 9

Harpal Singh Bedi The fourteenth edition of Hero I-League will kick-off on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Ko ...

خبرنامہ

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

US: جیت کے بعد جو بائیڈن کا پہلا خطاب; مفاہمت کے لیے کام کرنے کا وعدہ کیا

نو منتخب امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے ملک میں مفاہمت کے لیے کام کر ...

ملک میں کووڈاُنیس سے صحتیابی کی شرح ے92.41 فیصد ہوئی

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس سے صحت یابی کی شرح بہتر ہوکر 92 اعشاریہ چار ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!