Bihar: Rail, road traffic badly disrupted due to cyclone Yaas

Heavy rain going on across the state

AMN / PATNA

Cyclone Yaas has badly affected Bihar as the state witnessing heavy from last 36 hours.

A Maximum of 114 mm rain was recorded at Gaya followed by 92 mm in Purnea and 86 mm in Patna.

Rail and road traffic were disrupted at several places due to uprooting of trees.

Air Traffic was also disrupted due to inclement weather.

The Railways has cancelled 15 trains. Electric supply was also disrupted in rural areas of the state.

Met Department said, the Cyclone Yass has now converted into a low pressure area and it enter into eastern Uttar Pradesh today through Rohtash district of Bihar with a wind speed of 30 to 40 km per hour.

Met Department has also ed people of the state to stay away from open spaces and trees.

The department predicts heavy rain with thunderstorm is likely to take place in eastern parts of the state including districts of Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Saharsa and Madhepura.

Widespread rainfall and thunderstorm are likely to occur in the state by Saturday.