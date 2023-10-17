Bihar: President Murmu to launch 4th Agriculture Road Map in Patna

AMN / PATNA

President Droupadi Murmu will launch the 4th Agriculture Road Map of Bihar tomorrow at a function in Patna. Several new specifications have been added to the new Agriculture Roadmap which will be implemented during 2023 to 2028.

Talking to Akashvani News Agriculture Minister Kumar Sarvjeet said through this five year plan we will promote agriculture taking into account the geographical and soil related virtues of different regions. He said with this projection the state will be able to ensure low cost farming and increase productivity in crops like paddy, wheat, makhana and others. Mr. Sarvajeet said there is a plan to establish small storage facilities at the Panchayat level that will help to procure attractive prices to farmers and protect them from distress selling. He said the government has plans to set up cold storage facilities for green vegetable growing areas.

The Agriculture Minister said for low rain fed and dry areas there are incentive plans for coarse grain like millets, which will help Gaya and other regions of Magadh. Mr. Sarvjeet said several centres of excellence will be established under this Agri Roadmap. He said in Gaya there will be a Centre for Excellence for Millets, which will promote scientific farming. The Agriculture Minister further added that there is a plan to establish a centre of excellence for betel, tea and honey and also to increase the income of farmers of the state.