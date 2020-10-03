All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted
Unlock 5 new guidelines for opening up of more activities outside containment zones
Hathras girl not died but killed by system: Sonia Gandhi
Outrage over ‘forced cremation’ of UP gangrape victim
Trump & Joe Biden begin first presidential debate
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Oct 2020 07:01:07      انڈین آواز

Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Our Correspondent

The opposition RJD-Congress led Grand alliance in Bihar has almost finalized the seat sharing deal for state assembly elections.

According to sorces Congress will contest on 62 to 68 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly, The party has more than two dozen MLAs in the state assembly.

Earlier Congress had issued an ultimatum to the RJD. Bihar in-charge of the party Shaktisinh Gohil said that the Congress is prepared for any eventuality and can also contest the elections on its own.

The RJD has decided to form a grand alliance including three Left Front parties by allocating 19 seats to the CPI(ML). The Marxist-Leninists, who had insisted on at least 20 seats, has a support base among the sub-altern castses in the Bhojpur belt.

The CPI and the CPM will jointly contest on 10 seats. The RJD will accommodate Mukesh Saini’s VIP some seats from the remaining 145.

The formal announcement of the seat sharing formula may take place later in the day or on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hectic deliberations are still going on in NDA for finalization of seat sharing. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the issue will be sorted out very soon. He said a co-ordination committee has been constituted by party national president JP Nadda to resolve the issue.

On the other hand LJP president Chirag Paswan is still adamant over the issue of their number of seats. Mr. Paswan has convened the party’s parliamentary board meeting in which he may take some final decision.

RJD wary of Cong-Nitish show in hung House
After its dismal show in last year’s Lok Sabha polls, in which it drew a blank, the RJD has decided on not giving enough leverage to allies at its cost. The party also feels the Congress will always be open to a post-poll alliance with Nitish Kumar in case of a hung Assembly. So the fewer seats the Congress contests on, the lesser leverage it will have after the results, according to RJD’s scheme of things.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women Hockey: Podium finish at Olympics is our ultimate aim says Midfielder Monika

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women hockey team's experienced midfielder Monika says that podium finish at ...

French Open: Novak Djokovic beat Ricardas Berankis in second round

AMN Novak Djokovic continued his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless straight-set win against ...

French Open: Serena Williams exits with injured Achilles heel; Wawrinka beats Dominik Koepfer

AMN In French Open Tennis, an injured Achilles heel cut short Serena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand ...

خبرنامہ

امریکہ : صدر ٹرمپ اور میلانیا قرنطینہ میں

صدر ٹرمپ نے کرونا ٹیسٹ مثبت آنے سے متعلق اطلاع اپنی ایک ٹوئٹ ...

کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح کا انتقال

خلیجی عرب ریاست کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح الاحمد الصباح اکانوے ب ...

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!