इंडियन आवाज़     04 Oct 2020 03:11:51      انڈین آواز

Bihar Polls: Grand Alliance announces seat sharing; RJD to contest 144, Cong to field candidates for 70 seats

AMN

The RJD-Congress-led Grand Alliance today announced its seat sharing formula for 243-member State Assembly Elections amid dissenting note of one ally Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) in Bihar. The final deal of seat sharing was announced in a joint press conference of leaders of six parties in Patna.

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav announced that RJD will fight on 144 seats while Congress field its candidates on 70. In addition, Congress has also got chance to contest from Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat on which bye poll is scheduled on 7th of November along with the State Assembly polls. He said, new entrants in Grand Alliance the Left-Wing parties will together contest on 29 seats.

Out of this, CPI(ML) has got bigger share of 19 seats while CPI has got six and CPM has got four seats. Mr. Yadav said, his party will accommodate VIP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) from its own quota of 144 seats. He said, their seat share will be announced in a couple of days.

After the press conference, chaotic scenes were witnessed outside the venue when VIP party workers raised slogans against RJD leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav blaming him of deceiving Mukesh Sahani over seat sharing. Later, Mr. Sahani said, Mr. Tejaswi had not kept his word as the party was promised to get 25 seats and the post of Deputy Chief Minister during the deal.

All six party leaders of Grand Alliance expressed their solidarity in leadership of Tejaswi Prasad Yadav.

Now, it is clear that the 30 years old Tejaswi will be face of Chief Ministerial candidate of the main opposition alliance against NDA’s face Nitish Kumar.

Tejaswi said development and unemployment will be major poll plank in the elections. He said, if voted to power, 10 lakh government jobs will be created in his first Cabinet meeting. The congregation of all allies was marred when supporters of Mukesh Sahani raised slogans against Tejaswi blaming him of deceiving Vikas Sheel Insan Party. Later Mukesh Sahni alleged Tejaswi has stabbed him in the back as promises were not met.He said, party will decide its future course of action tomorrow in the meeting of its Core Committee.

