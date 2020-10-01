All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted
इंडियन आवाज़     01 Oct 2020 07:22:32      انڈین آواز

Bihar Polls: Election Commission team holds high level meeting in Bodhgaya

Published On: By

AMN

The Election Commission team led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora is holding a high level meeting in Bodhgaya in Bihar in the last leg of three-day visit to review preparedness of assembly elections in the state.

District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of 12 districts are present in the meeting.

Before leaving for Delhi, the Chief Election Commissioner will hold a meeting with State Chief Secretary, Principal Home Secretary and DGP in Patna.

AIR correspondent reports, the Election Commission team took stock of preparedness of three-phase election in the state on Wednesday.

The Chief Election Commissioner directed District Election Officers and Nodal Officers to ensure compliance of COVID-19 guidelines to protect poll personnel, security personnel and voters.

The team also held meeting with major political parties of the state and noted their suggestion about Corona and crowd management during the polls.

In the meeting with Nodal Officers of different enforcement agencies the team instructed to maintain tight vigil to curb movement of black money, liquor and arms. For this instruction was issued to escalate vehicle checking and ness on check posts.

Meanwhile, dissatisfied over action plan of preventive measures and gross inadequate preparedness of Excise Department, the Election Commission has removed State Excise Commissioner B. Karthikeya Dhanji from the post.

