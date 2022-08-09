FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bihar: Nitish Kumar to form new Govt with Tejashvi Yadav tomorrow

Oath taking ceremony to be held at 4 PM

Anwarul Hoda / Patna

Nitish Kumar will form a new Government in Bihar with support of seven parties tomorrow. The oath taking ceremony of the Nitish Kumar led grand alliance will be held tomorrow August 10. Governor of Bihar, Phagu Chauhan will administer the oath to the new cabinet at 4 pm.

Earlier, Mr Kumar had staked a claim on the government. He said that a list of supporters of 164 legislators of seven parties including the RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha, left parties and one independent candidate has been submitted to governor Phagu Chauhan.

Mr Kumar was unanimously elected as leader of grand alliance comprising JD( U), RJD and Congress at a joint meeting of the parties. The meeting took place after JDU snapped its ties with the BJP earlier in the day.

The RJD and Congress have submitted letter of support to Nitish Kumar to form the government. The decision to part ways with BJP was taken at the JD (U)’s Legislators Party meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar this morning.

Hindustani Awam Morcha( HAM) also decided to extend unconditional support Nitish Kumar. This decision was taken at party legislators meeting which was chaired by Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal criticised the Nitish Kumar’s decision.

The JD(U) and RJD had called their legistors’ meeting this morning to chalk out the strategy for the to resolve the situation arising in the wake of former JD(U) National President RCP Singh’s resignation from the party.

In 243-member Bihar Assembly, number of MLAs of RJD is 79 and that of JD(U) has 45, Congress has 19, Left parties have 16 while Hindustani Awam Morcha has four members. There is one independent candidate in assembly.

