France recalls ambassador to Turkey after Erdoğan questions Macron’s mental state
Mann Ki Baat: PM calls upon youth to bring in innovations in indigenous sports
Country’s COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90 per cent
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78
India wants to end border tension with China peacefully: Rajnath
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Oct 2020 06:29:09      انڈین آواز

Bihar ready for first phase of elections amid COVID precautions

Leave a comment
Published On: By

BJP is contesting on 29 seats, JD(U) 35 and HAM six seats. The VIP has fielded one candidate. Among the MGB, RJD is contesting on 42 seats, while Congress 21. The CPI-ML has 8 candidates in fray.

file photo

Our Reporters Patna/ Gaya

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the First Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections. 71 constituencies spread over 16 districts in south Bihar will go to polls in this phase tomorrow Oct 28.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, Election Commission has issued guidelines to be followed during the polling. Every person has been instructed to wear mask during election-related activities. Thermal screening of all persons will be carried out and sanitizers will be made available at all locations during polling.

All Polling Booths have been sanitized. Only 1,000 voters will exercise their franchise at each booth, instead of 1,500. Polling parties along with Electronic Voting Machines have been dispatched for their concerned polling stations. In Naxal-affected areas they have been instructed to reach the respective Polling Booths before sunset.

Polling will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chief Electoral Officer H.R. Srinivasa said, out of 71 constituencies, 35 are in Naxal-affected areas where it will be held in the staggered manner. Polling will be upto 3 p.m. in four Naxal-affected constituencies of Chainpur, Nabinagar, Kutumba and Rafiganj while in other five Naxal-affected constituencies polling will be upto 5 p.m. In the remaining 26 Naxal-affected constituencies, polling will be upto 4 p.m.

Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed at all booths. Additional security forces have been deployed in Naxal-infested areas to ensure free and fair polling. Helicopters have also been pressed into service for air patrolling to avert any untoward incident. Combing operation has also been launched in Naxal-affected areas.

Over 2.14 crore electorates will decide fate of 1,066 candidates. Political fortunes of eight Cabinet Ministers Prem Kumar, Ram Narayan Mandal, Jai Kumar Singh, Krishna Nandan Verma, Shailesh Kumar, Santosh Kumar Nirala, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Brij Kishore Bind will be decided in this phase.

In NDA, BJP is contesting on 29 seats, JD(U) 35 and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) six seats. The Vikas Sheel Insaan Party (VIP) has fielded one candidate.

Among the Grand Alliance partners, RJD is contesting on 42 seats, while Congress has fielded 21 candidates. The CPI-ML has eight candidates in fray. Besides, LJP has fielded 42 candidates while RLSP on 43 and BSP on 27 seats.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Aim is to represent India at the senior level. “Jr forward Suman Devi Thoudam

Hockey International 6 Nations U23 Men in Antwerp Belgium Match India-Netherlands Harpal Singh Bedi / New D ...

Injured Rohit, Ishant out of Australia bound squad, spinner Varun Chakravarthy lone debutant

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Injured opener Rohit Sharma and pacer Ishant Sharma were not considered for s ...

خبرنامہ

گھریلو سیاحت کے فروغ کیلئے منفرد پہل کا آغاز

سیاحت کی وزارت نے ملک میں گھریلو سیاحت کی حوصلہ افزائی اور اُ ...

راج ناتھ سنگھ نے دو جمع دو مذاکرات سے پہلے امریکی وزیر خارجہ کے ساتھ میٹنگ کی

وزیر دفاع راج ناتھ سنگھ نے اپنے امریکی ہم منصبمارک ایسپر کے س ...

وزیر اعظم : بھارت کی توانائی، دنیا کو توانائی بخشے گی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت کی توانائی پوریدنیا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!