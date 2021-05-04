Bihar imposes complete lock down till May 15

AMN / PATNA

The Bihar government has imposed a complete lockdown from tomorrow till May 15 due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in his tweet that after discussion with the ministers and officials yesterday, it was decided to implement the lockdown in Bihar till May 15.

Vaccination centres, banks and essential services will remain functional during the lockdown.

As per guidelines, Government offices and Public corporations shall remain closed. All private and commercial establishments will also remain closed. However, Ration shops, dairy, Vegetables and meat shops will remain open between 7 am and 11 am. Home delivery from restaurant will be allowed from 9 am to 9 pm. All places of worship and religious gatherings will also be closed.

The concerned authorities have been instructed to encourage home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes. Marriage ceremony with 50 persons has been allowed .Only 20 persons will be permitted in funeral procession.