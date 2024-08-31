Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates sports university at Rajgir

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the state-of-the-art sports academy, sports complex, and sports university on the occasion of National Sports Day at Rajgir yesterday. The sports complex is also equipped with a 24-bed hospital with modern treatment facilities for sports injuries. Our correspondent reports that it will be the first kind of sports destination in the country that has a sports complex and sports university in one place.

Rajgir Sports Complex has facilities to host 24 types of indoor and outdoor games. To promote new talents, three centres of excellence have been set up for wrestling, weightlifting, and athletics at the premises. The newly set up sports university at Rajgir will offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses with specialisations in sports management, sports nutrition, and sports science technology. It will have a large sports library, which will be the biggest after the National Institute of Sports, Patiala.